ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says officers were dispatched to a report of a deceased individual behind the Walgreens at Central and San Mateo around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the officers found a male with injuries that they say indicate he was murdered. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. No other details are available, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is available.