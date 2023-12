ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Alamo Ave. in the area of Broadway and Gibson. Officers were sent out just after 8:30 p.m. about a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man had died. One person has been detained for questioning. Police have not identified anyone involved.