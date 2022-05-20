ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of High St. SE. near Avenida Cesar Chavez S.E. They say officers responded after ShotSpotter was activated just after 2 p.m.

As officers responded to that scene, a victim with a gunshot wound went to a local hospital where he died. KRQE News 13 will update this story as we learn more.