ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a single car crash in northeast Albuquerque that they are now saying is a homicide. APD says it happened on off Candelaria near Juan Tabo on Tahiti St. and Morenci Ave.
Police say one person appeared to suffer a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where they later died from the injuries. The investigation is active and details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.