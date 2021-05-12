3 bodies found in car at Kaseman Hospital, police search for person of interest

Editor’s note below

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a triple homicide right outside of a local hospital. Three people with gunshot wounds were found in a car outside Kaseman Hospital at Wyoming and I-40 on Wednesday afternoon.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue tried to revive one victim but they were unable to. At this time, APD is searching for a fourth person who they say is a person of interest. “There was a fourth individual who fled on foot from the scene and talked to different people as he left the scene. He had blood on him, and it looked like he was injured. We aren’t sure if he was injured or not,” said Gilbert Gallegos with APD.

Meanwhile, APD is also investigating a second scene at an undisclosed location in the heights. APD is trying to determine if the two scenes are connected. At this point, it’s not clear if the three people were killed at that scene or somewhere else. APD says it does not appear they were killed in the hospital parking lot.

Officers say there are promising leads but as of right now, no suspects are in custody. APD has not identified the victims or the exact cause of death. The surrounding roads were blocked off for hours Wednesday.

People who live in the area had to get police escorts to get to their homes. KRQE News 13 saw detectives going door-to-door, talking to neighbors. “Just came out and saw a whole bunch of cops outside. Some detectives came up because I have a camera in front of my house so they were trying to get a little bit of information or anything they could,” said one neighbor.

“This is just senseless. It has to stop somewhere you know. We got to find solutions and we got to take care of one another and can’t be killing one another for stupid things,” said another neighbor.

Police will not say at this point if firearms were found at the hospital scene. They say the incident did not affect the public or any innocent bystanders.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said northwest Albuquerque, this has been corrected to northeast.