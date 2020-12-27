APD investigating gas station homicide near Jefferson and I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating an early morning homicide in the northeast. Sometime around 4 in the morning Sunday, police were called out to a fight at the Maverick gas station on Jefferson and I-25.

Once officers got there, police say they found a man near a gas pump who was badly beaten. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Right now, it’s unclear if police have a suspect or if any arrests have been made. As of this morning, police have the entrances to the gas station blocked off, with no clear time that it may reopen to the public.

