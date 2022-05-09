ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says detectives are currently investigating a deadly shooting on the 3100 block of Ortiz NE.
Story Continues Below
- Albuquerque: Areas with the most expensive homes near Albuquerque
- Crime: 2 teens among 3 dead at west side Party City shooting
- News Mexico: Stricter emissions standards coming to New Mexico
- Local Sports: New Mexico native rides in Kentucky Derby
Police say when officers arrived at the scene they located a deceased individual. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.