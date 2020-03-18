Albuquerque Police investigate homicide after man found shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide that took place Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at M&M Gas Station at Yale and Kathryn around 5:53 p.m. where they found a male lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso. Officers rendered aid however the male died at the scene.

Police report detectives conducted several interviews and the parking lot was processed. The vehicle at the scene was also taken to a crime lab for a search warrant.

At this time, authorities have not identified any suspects in the homicide. Police say the victim’s identity is pending verification at the Office of the Medical Investigator during an autopsy that is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.

This investigation is ongoing.

