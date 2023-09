An Albuquerque Police officer with a badge and patch from the department | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police officers are investigating a “suspicious death” at the Days Inn located at 615 Central Ave. NE Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in downtown around 5 p.m. after receiving a call about a body found in one of the rooms.

Homicide Detectives will be investigating “given the nature of the circumstances,” police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.