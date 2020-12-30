Albuquerque police investigate shooting; Victim transported to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southwest part of the city on Wednesday morning. APD reports the shooting took place on Barelas Ct. and a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Details are limited at this time. It is unclear if police have identified a suspect. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
