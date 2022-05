ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is responding to a shooting near 12th and Montano Tuesday morning. Police say one person has been transported to a hospital.

According to APD all eastbound and westbound Montano is closed between Coors and 4th. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Details are limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.