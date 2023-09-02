**Editor’s Note: Police initially provided the wrong name of the accused suspect who was arrested. It has been corrected to Marcos Rodriguez.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 24-year-old man was arrested by Albuquerque Police for allegedly shooting and killing his friend at the Vista Grande Apartments in northeast Albuquerque Friday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers in the Foothills Area Command responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex at 12801 Copper Ave. NE. Marcos Rodriguez was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of Vicente Arviso.

Police said the shooting took place at Rodriguez’s apartment after a dispute between the two men. Both men and their families were socializing and drinking before the altercation. The girlfriends of both men gave different stories about who instigated the confrontation, but both reportedly said Rodriguez eventually produced a handgun and shot Arviso, killing him. Arviso was not armed, according to police.

In an interview with detectives, Rodriguez said he feared for his life and the lives of his family, according to a news release from police. His girlfriend told detectives that Arviso was getting physical with both women and approached Rodriguez with his fists clenched in a ball, police said. She claimed Rodriguez shot Arviso in self-defense. Rodriguez also reportedly told officers who first responded to the scene, “I did it,” “he made me do it,” and “I did not have a choice,” the news release stated.

Arviso’s girlfriend said that just prior to Rodriguez firing his gun, he told Arviso, “I’ll shoot you, b****, and I’ll get away with it. It will be self-defense,” according to the news release from police.

Detectives investigated the case overnight Friday and obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez, charging him with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Rodriguez was booked into the Metro Detention Center.