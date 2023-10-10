RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcycle driver was shot during an alleged road rage incident Monday night in the area of NM-528 and Westside Boulevard in Rio Rancho, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. between the drivers of a Smart car and a motorcycle. The driver of the Smart car shot the motorcycle driver twice, striking him in the arm and leg, and then fled the scene, police stated in an email.

The motorcycle driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening. APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is in charge of the case. No other information was released.