ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. Police say they were called around 4:00 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Bataan Dr. SW for reports of a shooting.
Officials say officers arrived on scene and found a person dead at the scene. APD says their homicide unit has been called out to investigate. No other information is available at this time.