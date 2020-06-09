Albuquerque Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash near Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after they say someone intentionally ran over the victim at a local park. Police say there was an altercation at Coronado Park near Third Street and I-40 just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The suspect then got into their car and ran over the victim. The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the park, looking for video and witnesses. There is no other information at this time.