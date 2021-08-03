Albuquerque police investigate two separate homicides Tuesday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has launched a second homicide investigation Tuesday morning. Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a possible shooting at the Motel 6 near Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25. Officers found a deceased individual after arriving at the scene.
Story continues below:
- Money: Stimulus checks: Could payments turn into monthly guaranteed income?
- Community: KRQE En Español: Lunes 2 de Agosto 2021
- Court: Jury reaches guilty verdict in Izaiah Garcia trial
- Business: Former Lobo Obij Aget opens ‘Yummy’s Mini Donuts & Ice Cream’ in downtown Albuquerque
- Vaccine: UNM to require COVID-19 vaccine by end of September
This is the second homicide investigation within a few hours on Tuesday. Earlier, APD responded to a call a little after 4 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle at Gold Ave. and Seventh Street with an individual who was possibly down and out. APD says rescue personal arrived to that scene and determined the individual to be deceased.
Homicide detectives have been called out and are investigating the separate homicide scenes. No other information has been released at this time on either investigation.