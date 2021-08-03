Albuquerque police investigate two separate homicides Tuesday morning

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a possible shooting at the Motel 6 near Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25. Officers found a deceased individual after arriving at the scene.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department has launched a second homicide investigation Tuesday morning. Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a possible shooting at the Motel 6 near Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25. Officers found a deceased individual after arriving at the scene.

This is the second homicide investigation within a few hours on Tuesday. Earlier, APD responded to a call a little after 4 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle at Gold Ave. and Seventh Street with an individual who was possibly down and out. APD says rescue personal arrived to that scene and determined the individual to be deceased.

Homicide detectives have been called out and are investigating the separate homicide scenes. No other information has been released at this time on either investigation.