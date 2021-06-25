Albuquerque Police identify man killed outside Nob Hill home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who was murdered outside of a Nob Hill home over the weekend has been identified. Police, however, are still being tight-lipped about any possible suspects.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports 64-year-old Karl Jurisson was found in the street with two gunshot wounds near Girard and Garfield on Sunday. Neighbors say Jurisson was housesitting when someone confronted him in the driveway in what may have been an attempted carjacking.
Authorities have yet to confirm that information.