Albuquerque Police identify man killed outside Nob Hill home

[1] Former CYFD employees file whistleblower lawsuit, detail ‘toxic’ work environment CYFD is under the microscope after two high-ranking former CYFD employees filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the agency. They say they were fired after pinpointing several ethical issues including the controversial use of the department's message-disappearing app and that messages weren't reviewed before being deleted. Cliff Gilmore was hired as the agency's spokesman. Debra Gilmore was hired as the director of the Office of Children's Rights.

[2] State board revokes former Torrance County Sheriff’s law enforcement certification The former Torrance County Sheriff accused of stealing from his department is no longer allowed to be a certified law enforcement officer. Heath White is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from the sheriff's office, keeping equipment after leaving office, and using public funds to buy guns and car parts for himself. On Thursday, New Mexico's Law Enforcement Academy Board voted to yank White's law enforcement license. He can still appeal.