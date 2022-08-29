ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has released new information surrounding the identity of the man shot and killed by officers on Sunday night at a northwest gas station. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. at the Valero gas station on the southwest corner of Coors Boulevard and Quail Road.

Albuquerque Police say officers shot and killed Keshawn Thomas, 27. The shooting happened after officers were initially called to the the gas station amid a report of a man, Thomas, unconscious inside of a Dodge Charger.

APD says officers arrived and made contact with Thomas, who they thought may be intoxicated. In an early morning briefing Monday, APD Chief Harold Medina said officers had Thomas step out of the vehicle.

“The officers were speaking to the individual … [he] started to smoke, so they asked [him] to step away from the vehicle,” Medina said. The chief says at some point, Thomas re-entered the vehicle and “some kind of confrontation occurred.” Multiple officers fired shots.

Thomas was shot several times. After the shooting, he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead by medical staff. Chief Medina says a gun and ammunition magazines were recovered at the scene.