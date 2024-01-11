ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) say they’ve recovered eight stolen vehicles from a site they suspect is a chop shop. APD is attempting to get an arrest warrant for the property owner.

The bust comes after they followed a stolen vehicle to the site last month. Police say a white Ford F-350 led them to the site in the South Valley.

At the scene, they found multiple vehicles that police say were being dismantled. The bust comes after state lawmakers changed the law in 2022 to allow police to charge people with operating a chop shop.