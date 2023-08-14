ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The identity of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday was released by police.

Officials said Galilea Samaniego was shot when someone fired a gun into a mobile home park on 2700 block of Paseo del Canto Drive SW shortly before 6 a.m.

Police said Samaniego was hit by at least one bullet. An officer who arrived on the scene attempted life-saving measures until Samaniego was taken to a hospital. However, she died as a result of her injuries.

Samaniego did not live at the address of the shooting and was spending the night. She was asleep in the front room that was closest to the street.

APD also released photos of two Kia Soul vehicles that were seen in the area at the time of the shooting and could be linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or the shooting on Sunday can contact police at 505-242-COPS. Anonymous tips can be made to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.