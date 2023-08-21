ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) took time on Monday to address youth violence in the city. So far this year, APD claimed there have been at least three homicides involving juveniles.

It’s trying to address the problem by raising awareness of its “Violence Intervention Program,” known as VIP.

In part, the program goes into the community and schools offering resources for teens and adults involved in criminal activity.

APD said only about a fourth of those individuals reach out to get help.

Authorities encourage parents to talk with their kids and get to know their friends. They also suggest following the motto: “See something, say something.”