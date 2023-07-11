ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two bystanders were shot during an officer-involved shooting on June 29, and since then, the Albuquerque Police Department has been very cautious about releasing updated information.

On the night of the shooting, officers were searching for Jeramiah Salyards, who had allegedly stabbed a man in the McDonald’s drive-thru at Lomas Boulevard and San Pedro Drive. They located him at a bus stop nearby, where he was allegedly wielding a knife and threatening other people. During the interaction, officers opened fire – killing Salyards and injuring two bystanders.

The police department released a recorded video statement regarding the shooting on Twitter, but it wasn’t an official press conference where reporters could get answers to their questions. Since that day, the only update the department has provided is that one of the bystanders has been released from the hospital. No updates have been given regarding the second bystander who was shot.

Earlier this year, Police Chief Harold Medina spoke about being open with information concerning police shootings. “This is our commitment to number one: be transparent and explain to the community where we’re at in this process. And also to build that confidence that when we do have trends occur that we will always be proactive.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to police for an update on the shooting’s investigation and the condition of the bystanders. The department said they would send a response, but we have yet to hear back.