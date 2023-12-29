ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer is facing four charges for shoplifting at a westside retailer. According to a criminal complaint, Vanessa Santillanes got away with $160 worth of beauty products on four separate occasions from the Target on Coors near Paseo Del Norte. Investigators said she disguised the purchases by scanning cheaper products.

Court records show Santillanes is a patrolman Second Class for APD. She is now on administrative leave. The Attorney General’s Office has taken over the case.