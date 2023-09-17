ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 2023 New Mexico State Fair, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department’s Southeast and Foothills Proactive Response Teams conducted many successful operations. According to APD, the teams worked with other department units, including the Auto Theft Units and Narcotics Units, to clear encampments, issue citations, execute felony arrest warrants, and more.

From Thursday, September 7, through Friday, September 15, the APD officers made several felony warrant arrests, cited a handful of individuals for criminal trespassing, and cleared a multitude of encampments.