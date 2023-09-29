ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a four-day operation, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department arrested 121 people and cleared 105 felony warrants. The department says they are focusing on arresting those who have warrants to reduce crime in “key areas.”

According to the department, the list of suspects with felony warrants has grown to around 500 people. The operation resulted in the clearing of 105 of those warrants. APD says the suspect list is “dynamic,” stating it “increases and decreases as suspects are arrested and other suspects are served with new felony warrants.”

The police department intends to crack down on repeat offenders with operations like this one. APD says two of the suspects who have been arrested for the shooting of 11-year-old Froyland Villegas had warrants prior to the shooting:

“Jose Romero had a warrant from 2020 for possession of a controlled substance and operation of a vehicle on approach of an emergency vehicle.”

“Nathen Garley had a warrant from 2002 for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon.”

Chief Harold Medina spoke on the crime issue, saying, “It’s clear that offenders think there won’t be consequences for their actions, that they can get away with murder. It’s time for them to know that APD will arrest them, and they will be held accountable for breaking the law and putting our community at risk.”