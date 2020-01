ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -On Friday, Albuquerque Police Department homicide detectives arrested and charged Jevyn Steadman, a juvenile, with an open count of murder for the shooting death of Lawrence Howard on Wednesday. APD reports Steadmad turned himself in to police at the Southeast Substation on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Steadman on Friday.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.