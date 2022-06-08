ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has arrested 15 people during a drug operation at the Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central. Police say they received multiple complaints about illegal drug sales at the motel and set up surveillance.

They say they found drug sales and drug use in and around the property. Through a multi-agency operation, police recovered:

5 guns

$2,279

363 fentanyl pills

5 Xanax

94 grams of Meth

32 grams of Crack Cocaine

Police are gearing up to check more often at motels and other places around the city they say are driving gun violence and criminal activity.