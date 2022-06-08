ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has arrested 15 people during a drug operation at the Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central. Police say they received multiple complaints about illegal drug sales at the motel and set up surveillance.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Mountainair police officer accused of tampering with evidence
- Local Elections: 2022 Primary Election Results
- KRQE En Español: Martes 7 de Junio 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight
They say they found drug sales and drug use in and around the property. Through a multi-agency operation, police recovered:
- 5 guns
- $2,279
- 363 fentanyl pills
- 5 Xanax
- 94 grams of Meth
- 32 grams of Crack Cocaine
Police are gearing up to check more often at motels and other places around the city they say are driving gun violence and criminal activity.