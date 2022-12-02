ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant was been issued a few weeks ago for a restaurant customer accused of murder. Police in Albuquerque are still searching for the suspect.

The shooting that sparked it all took place on October 28 outside the Wingstop at San Mateo and Zuni. Police alleged a security guard told them Vincent Lopez approached a car and possibly asked for money. The person in the car, who was picking up food at the restaurant, shot the man at least five times before fleeing.

Using a license plate number and surveillance video, police identified the shooting suspect as Brandon Chatmon.

The warrant for his arrest is still active.