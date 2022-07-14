ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged Qiaunt Kelley with the murder of Leonard Fresquez. They say Kelley tried to rob Fresquez inside his vehicle on Grove near Trumbull. Fresquez fled the vehicle and shot at Kelley, Kelley shot back and hit Fresquez in a parking lot.

Police say witnesses tied Kelley to the shooting. He has been charged with armed robbery and murder.

Kelley was arrested July 7 after a standoff with SWAT in southeast Albuquerque that ended in a house fire and the death of 15-year-old Brett Rosenau.