ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police claim a 19-year-old was playing around when he accidentally shot and killed his friend. The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo.

According to an arrest warrant, the two were “talking smack” over a video game when the friend pulled out a gun and cocked it.

Police alleged the two started wrestling over the gun and went it off, hitting the friend in the head. His identity has not been revealed as police are trying to notify his family.