ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Department is asking for help solving a homicide from May 2022. Crime Stoppers released surveillance video shot May 13, showing a black vehicle stopped at a red light at San Mateo and Central.

A man, identified as Jonathan Wacondo, walked across the intersection toward that car. Police say there some kind of dispute between Wacondo and a passenger in that car when Wacondo was shot and killed. That black vehicle then drove south on San Mateo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.