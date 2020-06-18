Albuquerque police ask public for information in Christmas Day homicide

Authorities say this photo shows a person of interest who may have information regarding the homicide of Christian Frescas on December 25, 2019. (Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking the public for help regarding a fatal shooting that happened on Christmas Day in 2019. The Albuquerque Police Department reports On December 25, 2019 officers responded to the area of Lomas Boulevard and Louisiana Boulevard where they found a deceased male who had suffered several gunshot wounds.

The male was identified as 39-year-old Christian Frescas. Police have photos that were taken rom an Allsups gas station on December 26, 2019 in the early morning.

Authorities say the person in the photos might have important information regarding the homicide of Frescas. Anyone with information about this homicide can contact APD at the non-emergency line at 505-242-2677. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

