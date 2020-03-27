Albuquerque Police ask for help identifying car shooters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help identifying individuals who were firing guns from a truck on Thursday.

Officers say they heard shots between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. They are now looking for possibly six passengers in a white, lifted Silverado truck with off-road tires and tinted windows.

The suspects were firing rounds in the area of Los Volcanes near Fortuna and Coors. Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.

