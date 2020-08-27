Albuquerque Police arrests 19-year-old homicide suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg APD, albuquerque police car night_1520125865776

(KRQE/File Photo) APD, albuquerque police car night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a homicide suspect Wednesday evening who is accused of shooting two people last week, fatally wounding a man who was shot three times. APD reports homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday, August 26, and within hours were able to arrest 19-year-old Luis Garardo Chaparro Jr.

Police say Chaparro allegedly killed Mark Williams and critically injured a woman during the shooting on August 19, 2020, during a confrontation in northeast Albuquerque. Authorities say according to video surveillance and witnesses, Chaparro approached the victims who were engaged in a verbal argument.

Chaparro is accused of shooting the woman in the chest and then firing three shots at Williams who died at the scene. APD says homicide detectives interviewed Chaparro after his arrest and he is being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and aggravated battery.

