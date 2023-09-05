ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a man and are searching for another suspect accused of stealing alcohol from Walgreens on Menaul near Interstate 40.

Officers responded to a call about a man stealing around $50 worth of alcohol while brandishing a knife. By the time APD arrived, the suspect was gone but, officers found Jesse Harmon who is accused of stealing two six-packs.

Harmon was found to have an active felony arrest warrant and had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery in March for stealing alcohol at a different store. Harmon also was added to the Albuquerque Police Department Metro 15 list in 2022.

Harmon was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor shoplifting charge. APD is still searching for the first man.