ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Samuel Jackson for the March 2021 homicide of 46-year-old Frank Brown. On March 4, 2021, officers were called to the Imperial Inn Motel on Central Avenue after gunshots were reported.

Police say Brown was walking to his car from one of the rooms at the Motel when witnesses told them a car pulled up and a man and woman got out. They say they tried to rob Brown and shots were fired.

The woman was identified as Jaeline Miera who was arrested for a separate homicide nearly two weeks later. In March of 2022, APD’s Digital Intelligence Team identified Samuel Jackson as a person Miera was texting with around the time of the homicide. They say Jackon’s phone registered its location at the Imperial Inn on the night of the homicide.

After being interviewed by detectives, police say Jackson admitted to being present at the time of the homicide and that he had a gun that he said was stolen days after the homicide. Jackson was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy. Police say he has been frequently listed as one of APD’s ALeRT offenders.