ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Octavio Saenz early Wednesday morning saying he killed a man in southeast Albuquerque in 2019. According to the complaint, Saenz met two men on Kathryn Ave. to sell them marijuana.

However, one of the men pointed a gun at Saenz. Saenz told police he was defending himself when he pulled out a gun and shot the man. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police also said the victim had robbed Saenz a few months before the murder. Saenz is now facing a first-degree murder charge.