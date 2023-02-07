ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old suspect caught on camera in a red “Cookies” sweatsuit is now in custody, accused in a recent road rage case near the UNM campus. Albuquerque Police say Andres Lorenzo Martinez was arrested Tuesday at a home on Gold Street near Central & University.

APD says Martinez was taken into custody safely after he was found “barricaded inside the residence.” The department says he will face charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit a second-degree felony (to wit armed robbery.)

The case unfolded on January 25 and was initially thought to be a carjacking. APD later determined it was a suspected road rage case near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and University Boulevard.

Police say a clear photo of Martinez was snapped by the victim before Martinez allegedly struck the victim in the face with a pistol. APD says after the victim was hit, Martinez “tried to take [the victim’s] phone but was unable to, and kicked the phone away before fleeing.”