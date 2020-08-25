Albuquerque Police arrest repeat offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports they have arrested 22-year-old Fernando Landeros for embezzlement of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant. Police say Landeros is an ALeRT offender and was identified my a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community.

According to APD, Landeros met with an individual on August 20, 2020, to drive the person back to his house. The victim allegedly gave Landeros his keys so he could get a ride back to his house.

While on the way there, police say the pair stopped at a gas station off of Rio Bravo and Coors and when the victim went inside the gas station, Landeros drove off. Landeros was arrested for embezzlement of a vehicle.

APD reports Landeros has seven felony arrests for receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, burglary of a vehicle, conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, attempt to commit a felony, to wit: unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and embezzlement of a motor vehicle. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

APD collaborates with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office as part of the Analysis-Led-Recidivism Team to obtain a high rate of prosecution in addressing community concerns of crime and disorder