Albuquerque Police arrest repeat offender in connection to stolen vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man known to be an ALeRT offender. Police have arrested 31-year-old Shane Mahan for receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

The department reports Mahan is an ALeRT offender that has been identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community. APD states that on September 13, 2020, officers were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station on Juan Tabo regarding a male going through the dumpster and refusing to leave the property.

Authorities say officers made contact with the male, identified as Shane Mahan, walking away from the vehicle he was in. Officers detained Mahan for an auto theft investigation.

Police report Mahan stated he received the vehicle as a birthday gift from an unknown male and didn’t know the vehicle was stolen. Mahan also reportedly had a backpack on him with numerous sets of vehicle and residential lock keys inside.

Mahan was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center without further incident. APD says that Mahan now has four felony arrests for aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Mahan will appear before a Metropolitan Court judge in the near future. APD is part of the Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) in collaboration with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, FBI, and Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to achieve a high rate of prosecution in addressing community concerns of crime and disorder.

