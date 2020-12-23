Albuquerque Police arrest repeat offender during high-risk traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it has arrested 29-year-old Arthur Bennett, an Analysis Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) offender. Police state Bennett has been identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who routinely commit crimes in the community.

Bennett has been arrested for two felony warrants, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. According to APD, on December 22, 2020, a high-risk stop was conducted on a confirmed stolen vehicle.

Police say the front right passenger was detained and identified as Arthur Bennett and on the front floorboard of the vehicle was a brown bag that contained a loaded shotgun. It was discovered through court records that Bennett is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm.

Authorities say a small bag of methamphetamines was also found on Bennett and he was arrested without further incident and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Bennett has five felony arrests for receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, breaking and entering, possession of controlled substance, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit receiving/transferring of stolen motor vehicle, receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by felon, and bringing contraband into a prison.

APD reports that Bennett will appear before a Metropolitan Court Judge in the near future. APD collaborates with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Probation & Parole, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to achieve a high rate of prosecution in addressing community concerns of crime as part of the Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT).

