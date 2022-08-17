ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT.

Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women Saturday. The two groups got into a fight over accusations that one of the women was selling the items of another person. During the fight, police say Aguilar pulled a gun and shot at the group. They say one of the men in Aguilar’s group also shot his gun.

Martinez Jr. died on scene. Two of the woman who were with Martinez Jr. were also shot. They were treated at a local hospital. Aguilar has been charged with murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.