ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave.

Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to report that he was beaten up four times and needed an ambulance. They say he was transported to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

Detectives say Willie and Chee were gathered with a small group of homeless individuals and eventually go into a fight. They say Chee was seen sitting with Willie and the beating and eventually walked away about ten minutes later.

Police say Chee was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with an open count of murder.