ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault, but not before he allegedly attacked them.

Police were looking for Benjamin Maduka at his home, but his father said he wasn’t there.

Authorities found him near 98th and Gibson and reported he refused to stop. When officers tried to arrest him, they reported Maduka kicked an officer in the leg.

APD arrested Maduka, who is now facing resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer charges.