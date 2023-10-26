ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Sean Hamm, who they said is suspected of skipping his court date for a shoplifting charge over the summer. According to APD, Hamm stole close to $3,000 worth of golf clubs this summer.

APD saw him walking near Ellison in northwest Albuquerque Wednesday and started pursuing him. Nearly ten minutes later, APD said Hamm swung a golf club at them before they used a taser to finally arrest him. Hamm was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is now facing aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges in addition to several shoplifting charges.