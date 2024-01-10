ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested a 22-year-old who is accused of fleeing from officers and had guns and drugs in his vehicle Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers attempted to pull over Kenneth Zachary after they say he ran a red light near Lomas Boulevard NE and Easterday Drive NE. Zachary did not stop and APD’s air support was called in to track the vehicle.

Zachary stopped in front of a home on Gretta Street NE and avoided the officer’s attempt to restrain him and once again fled in the truck he was driving, court documents state. Police said Zachary ran several red lights and was driving recklessly.

Police said Zachary then got out of the vehicle on Los Arboles Avenue NE near Jefferson Street NE and ran into a nearby backyard on Adams Street NE.

Police used its K9 unit to track Zachary down, and he was eventually taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint. Officers searched the truck Zachary drove and found 89 Xanax pills, cocaine, one handgun and one AK rifle with eight loaded magazines.

Zachary told police that he “ran from the traffic stop because he was scared and did not want to deal with a ticket,” according to the criminal complaint. He also told police he did not know about the drugs that were found inside his truck.

He faces charges of reckless driving, aggravated fleeing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon, and trafficking controlled substances.