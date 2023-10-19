ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Octavio Saenz after he was charged with an April 2019 murder. According to investigators, Saenz drove to southeast Albuquerque to smoke and sell marijuana to someone who was with Aaron Murphy.

Police said Saenz recognized Murphy who had robbed him several months earlier. A witness with Murphy said Saenz pulled a gun and shot at them as they tried to run away. Murphy was hit and died from his injuries.

Saenz was charged following an investigation that produced new evidence recently. Police said he denied the shooting and then later said a man with a mask shot at him so he shot back. Saenz is charged with murder.