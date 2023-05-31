ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man who tried to conceal his identity from police but was identified by a tattoo on his body. According to the criminal complaint, officers were on bike patrol when they saw Shane Mitchell in a field with several no-trespassing signs. Mitchell told police that his name was “Shawn Michaels” and his birthday was April 20, 1990.

Officers took Mitchell to the hospital after he asked for care and noticed a tattoo on his left arm with his initials and birthdate of April 27, 1990, which didn’t match up with what he told them. Mitchell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute, criminal trespass, concealing identity, and possession of drugs.