Albuquerque Police arrest man after fight breaks out at westside housing center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it has arrested 26-year-old Tyler Felipe, an Analysis Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) offender. Police state Felipe has been identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who routinely commit crimes in the community.

On Jan. 3, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Westside Emergency Housing Center located at 7440 Jim McDowell Rd. NW in reference to a fight between two males. Police say one of the men was armed with a knife. Once officers arrived, they placed Tyler Felipe in handcuffs. Police say Felipe stated he observed a male figure behind him with his hands up through the reflection of a TV screen. Felipe told police he thought the male was going to hit him so he stood up and in what he believed to be self-defense, and hit the man.

Police say the male victim stated he was struck with a hard object that he did not believe to be a fist and observed a metal knife in Felipe’s hand. Felipe was later arrested without further incident and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Felipe has four felony arrests for Battery Upon a Peace Officer, Aggravated Battery Upon a Peace Officer (No Great Bodily Harm), Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony, Escape or Attempt to Escape from the Custody of a Peace Officer and Aggravated Battery (Deadly Weapon).

Read Next: