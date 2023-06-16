ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Bobby Silos, who allegedly said he wants to be in jail. Silos was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center Friday on aggravated assault charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Silos stabbed his uncle in the chest while he was dropping off items to family members at their home. Silos allegedly told one of the family members earlier that he missed jail and wanted to go back. He has a criminal history that dates back to his teenage years, several of which include domestic violence charges.

A first court appearance has not been scheduled. His uncle was taken to Lovelace Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.